LeBron James' Current Injury Status For Nuggets-Lakers Game
UPDATE: LeBron James is available.
On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Denver Nuggets for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Lakers have listed four-time NBA Champion LeBron James as probable on the injury report, so he should be available.
Via RotoWire: "LeBron James: Another probable tag"
The Lakers are coming off a 101-99 loss in Game 2 (they trail 2-0).
James had 26 points, eight rebounds, 12 assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 9/19 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
James had another productive regular season with outstanding averages of 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.
The Lakers were the seventh seed in the Western Conference and had a 47-35 record (they beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament).
Last season, they made a run to the Western Conference Finals, but were swept by the Nuggets.
They have also lost their previous ten matchups with Denver.
As for the Nuggets, they had another excellent regular season with a 57-25 record.
In Game 2, they were led by two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, who finished with 27 points, 20 rebounds, ten assists and two steals while shooting 9/16 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
Game 4 of the series will be on Saturday evening (also in Los Angeles, California).