Skip to main content
VIRAL PHOTO: Kanye West, Kyrie Irving And Jaylen Brown

VIRAL PHOTO: Kanye West, Kyrie Irving And Jaylen Brown

A photo of Kanye West with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving and Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is going viral on Twitter.

On Friday, RapTV posted a photo of rapper Kanye West, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving and Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown. 

The photo of the three is going viral on Twitter, and their post has nearly 18,000 likes in less than 24 hours. 

In May, TMZ reported that Brown had been the first athlete to sign with West's agency "Donda Sports".

Irving and Brown played together on the Celtics for two seasons, before Irving left to sign with the Nets in the summer of 2019.  

The Nets have not lived up to expectations since signing Irving and All-Star Kevin Durant. 

In the two seasons that they have played together they have only won just one playoff series. 

This past season, Brown and the Celtics swept the Nets in the first-round of the playoffs. 

The Celtics ended up going all the way to the NBA Finals after also beating the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat (both of those matchups went seven games). 

They faced off with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the Finals, and even though the Celtics took Game 1 in San Francisco, the Warriors won the series in six games. 

Even though they lost, the season was still a massive success, because after years of coming close to the Finals they finally broke through to win a Conference Finals series. 

This was their first time in the Finals since the 2010 season when they had All-Stars Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett on the roster. 

The pairing of Brown and Jayson Tatum is one of the best duos in the entire NBA.  

USATSI_17886713_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

VIRAL: Photo Of Kanye West, Kyrie Irving And Jaylen Brown

By Ben Stinarjust now
USATSI_18374814_168388303_lowres
News

Miami Heat Sign 2 Players And Waive 2 Players

By Ben Stinar16 minutes ago
USATSI_17458625_168388303_lowres
News

Brooklyn Nets Announce Uniform Numbers Of 3 New Players

By Ben Stinar34 minutes ago
USATSI_18027997_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving Is Expected To Play Basketball At This Place In Los Angeles On Saturday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18069839_168388303_lowres
News

Utah Jazz Sign New Player

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17041330_168388303_lowres
News

Massive News About Russell Westbrook Just Got Reported

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_15412480_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: Here's What LeBron James Tweeted On Friday Night

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_16535916_168388303_lowres (2)
News

Complete 2022 NBA Las Vegas Summer League Schedule, Gametimes, Results

By Brett Siegel13 hours ago
USATSI_18696611_168388303_lowres
News

New York Knicks And Portland Trail Blazers To Face Off In 2022 Summer League Championship

By Brett Siegel13 hours ago