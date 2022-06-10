Al Horford's Sister Is Making News

Skip to main content
Al Horford's sister has made news with a viral tweet about Boston fans. The Celtics have a 2-1 lead over the Golden State Warriors and Game 4 is on Friday night in Massachusetts.

On Thursday, Anna Horford (Al's sister) made news with a tweet she sent out about Boston fans. 

The tweet has gone absolutely viral, and the NBA on ESPN has now shared the tweet on Twitter. 

Anna Horford's tweet: "People try so hard to villainize Boston’s fan base when the behavior from our fans is pretty much on par with just about every other team in the NBA. Passion is everywhere. Vulgarity is everywhere. Like it or not, it’s part of the game - always has been." 

There has been a lot of talk lately about what the Boston fans were saying during Game 3 of the series on Wednesday evening.   

The Celtics won Game 3 by a score of 116-100, so they have a 2-1 lead in the series. 

Game 4 will be back in Boston at the TD Garden on Friday evening.

