Al Horford's Sister Is Making News
Al Horford's sister has made news with a viral tweet about Boston fans. The Celtics have a 2-1 lead over the Golden State Warriors and Game 4 is on Friday night in Massachusetts.
On Thursday, Anna Horford (Al's sister) made news with a tweet she sent out about Boston fans.
The tweet has gone absolutely viral, and the NBA on ESPN has now shared the tweet on Twitter.
Anna Horford's tweet: "People try so hard to villainize Boston’s fan base when the behavior from our fans is pretty much on par with just about every other team in the NBA. Passion is everywhere. Vulgarity is everywhere. Like it or not, it’s part of the game - always has been."
There has been a lot of talk lately about what the Boston fans were saying during Game 3 of the series on Wednesday evening.
The Celtics won Game 3 by a score of 116-100, so they have a 2-1 lead in the series.
Game 4 will be back in Boston at the TD Garden on Friday evening.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.