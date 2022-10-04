Ben Simmons Posts 4 Photos After First Game Back

Ben Simmons was the first overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, and before missing last season, he had made the NBA All-Star Game in three straight seasons.

Last season, the Philadelphia 76ers traded him to the Brooklyn Nets (on the day of the trading deadline), and on Monday night, he played in his first game in over a year.

The former LSU star put up six points, four rebounds and five assists in a 127-108 loss to the 76ers.

On Tuesday, he posted four photos to his Instagram page.

Simmons wrote in the caption: "📸 Its been a minute, so let’s get to it 😤"

Ironically, the Nets played the 76ers, the only team he had ever played for over his four seasons in the NBA.

He has career averages of 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists over 275 regular season games, which are fantastic numbers (he's also an elite defender).

The only knock on him has been that he is a poor shooter.

He has only made five three-pointers (on 34 attempts) in his career.

That being said, he impacts the game in so many other ways that he could still have a Hall of Fame career.

At 26 years old, he still has plenty of time to work on his shooting, and with the Nets (they already have Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant), his job will be play-making.

The Nets play their first regular season game on Oct. 19 at home against the New Orleans Pelicans.