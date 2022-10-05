Kyrie Irving Posts Amazing Photo With His Daughter

Kyrie Irving is one of the best players to ever play in the NBA, but some have begun to question his commitment to the game.

Recently, the seven-time NBA All-Star was ranked extremely low in ESPN's top-100 players for the 2022-23 NBA season.

He was ranked as the 32nd best player for the upcoming season, which puts him below Jrue Holiday, Andrew Wiggins and Khris Middleton.

All three are good players, but Irving is better.

Recently, Irving made a beautiful post on Instagram with a caption that should excite fans.

Irving captioned his post: "My Princess told me, don’t you mess around this year Daddy, everyone will be watching.SZN 12 ♾🤞🏾 I love you Azurie Elizabeth❤️"

In less than two days, there are over 400,000 likes and thousand of comments.

Irving put up big numbers last season (27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest), but he only played in 29 regular season games.

He did play in all four playoff games, but the Nets were swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.

At first, he was not with the team due to the fact they didn't want him to be a part-time player (due to his vaccination status).

Later in the year, they allowed him to be a part-time player, and he only played in road games.

Towards the end of the season, the mandate was lifted.

Irving and the Nets are coming into the new season with a lot to prove.

They will play their first regular season game on Oct. 19 when they host the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center in New York.