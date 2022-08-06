Skip to main content

LOOK: Kyrie Irving's Instagram Story On Saturday

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving posted to his Instagram story on Saturday. Irving and the Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics.
On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving posted a photo to his Instagram story. 

Kyrie Irving's Instagram Story 

Irving is coming off playing in his 11th season in the NBA, and he averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. 

The former Duke star was the first overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, and he has been one of the best players in the league essentially since he entered the NBA. 

That being said, the Nets did not have a season to be proud of last year.

They had been expected to be one of the true contenders to win an NBA Championship, and instead they won zero playoff games during the 2022 season.

The Boston Celtics swept the Nets in four games, and they ended up going all the way to the NBA Finals (where the Nets had been expected to be). 

The team also has Kevin Durant, who is considered to be one of the best five players in the world, and averaged 29.9 points per game last season.

In the two seasons that Irving and Durant have played in Brooklyn together, they have won just one playoff series (2021 against the Celtics). 

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

As of right now, he still remains on the Nets, but training camp does not begin for a while, so it's something to keep an eye on. 

