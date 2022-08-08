Skip to main content
LOOK: Draymond Green's Instagram Story Message To DeMar DeRozan

Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green posted an Instagram story wishing Chicago Bulls All-Star DeMar DeRozan a happy birthday.
On Sunday, Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green posted an Instagram story wishing Chicago Bulls All-Star DeMar DeRozan a happy birthday.

DeRozan turned 33-years-old. 

Last season was his first year playing for the Bulls, and he had a phenomenal season.

He started in the All-Star Game, and also averaged a remarkable 27.9 points per game, which is a career-high. 

The Bulls were the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, and they lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Milwaukee Bucks.

He has also played for the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs, and he is a five-time NBA All-Star.

As for Green, he also made the All-Star Game this past season.  

That was his fourth time being names an All-Star.

The Warriors were the third seed in the Western Conference Playoffs, and they broke a two-year playoff drought.

They beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, which was their fourth time winning the NBA Championship in just eight seasons.

Prior to 2020 and 2021 when the missed the playoffs, they had been to the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three titles during that time span.

Green has been the anchor of their defense, and one of their most important players over the course of the dynasty.

He is one of the best second-round picks of all-time.

Green and Klay Thompson are just 32-years-old, while Steph Curry is 34. 

Therefore, they still have plenty of time to win more championships and add to their dynasty. 

