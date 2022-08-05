LOOK: 3x NBA All-Star Comments On LeBron's Instagram Post

Recently, four-time NBA Champion LeBron James posted a photo to Instagram that went viral.

There was over one million likes, and thousands of comments on the post.

One of the people that made a comment was three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas.

Gilbert Arenas' Comment On LeBron James' Post

Arenas is currently 40-years-old, and he last played in the NBA during the 2012 season with the Memphis Grizzlies.

He began his career as a second-round pick for the Golden State Warriors in 2002, but the best years of his career came with the Washington Wizards.

From 2005-07, he made the All-Star Game three times in a row, and averaged at least 25.5 points per game.

In 2006, he averaged 29.3 points and 6.1 assists per contest.

There is no question that he is one of the best second-round picks to ever play in the NBA.

As for James, he is coming off his fourth season playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, and he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest.

Even at 37-years-old, he was one of the top players in the NBA.

That being said, the Lakers were not a good basketball team.

They went just 33-49, which had them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

Therefore, the missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament.

James is a four-time NBA Champion, and next season he is entering his fifth season with the Lakers and 20th in the NBA as a whole.