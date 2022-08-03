Skip to main content

Here's The Photo John Wall Tweeted On Wednesday

Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall sent out a tweet on Wednesday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Wednesday, Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall sent out a tweet with a photo. 

Wall: "Happy to partner with @WakeCountyArmy and my @JWFamFoundation to help kids attend Summer Day Camp!!"

The 31-year-old is a five-time NBA All-Star, and at one point he was a borderline superstar.  

He spent the first nine seasons of his career on the Washington Wizards, and then dealt with injuries.

In 2021, he returned to action playing for the Houston Rockets, and averaged a very solid 20.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest. 

This past season, he did not play in a single game, but it was not due to injury. 

This offseason he signed with the Clippers, and he now joins a team that has Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and is coached by Ty Lue.  

While he may never be the player he was during his prime, he still can be a very good player that will make life easier for their two superstars.  

In addition, Leonard and George can take a lot of the focus away from him on offense, and defenses won't be able to guard Wall as closely.

For most of his career, he was the main option on his team.

That will be far from the case in Los Angeles. 

This past season, the Clippers dealt with injuries, so they had a down season. 

They were the eighth seed in the Western Conference, but they lost in the play-in tournament to the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans. 

USATSI_17225519_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Here's The Photo John Wall Tweeted On Wednesday

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_17993166_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Should The Miami Heat Sign Montrezl Harrell?

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_16223507_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Bring Back Former Player

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17834399_168388303_lowres
News

This Former First-Round Pick Is Still A Free Agent

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_17426732_168388303_lowres
Betting

Could Ja Morant Team Up With This 12-Time NBA All-Star?

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17998235_168388303_lowres
Betting

Latest Betting Odds For Where Kevin Durant Plays Next Season If It's Not The Nets

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17262232_168388303_lowres
Betting

There Are Odds For Who Will Report The Kevin Durant Trade First

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17821988_168388303_lowres
News

The Future Of LeBron James And The Lakers Remains Uncertain

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_15970687_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Jimmy Butler's Instagram Story On Wednesday

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago