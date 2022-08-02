Skip to main content

Here's What Donovan Mitchell Tweeted On Monday Night

Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet on Monday night. The three-time NBA All-Star has been in a lot of trade rumors this summer. Two teams reportedly interested in the former Louisville star are the New York Knicks and Miami Heat.
On Monday night, three-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet from his Twitter account. 

Mitchell: "Love when my mom turns a joke or a funny video into a life lesson 😂😂😂 "

Mitchell and the Jazz finished up another solid regular season as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.  

However, they once again came up short in the NBA Playoffs, and they lost to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the first-round in six games. 

Even worse, Doncic missed the first three games of the series, and the Jazz were in a 2-1 hole.  

This summer, the Jazz traded away franchise cornerstone Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a blockbuster deal. 

As for Mitchell, he has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors lately. 

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, reported that talks with the New York Knicks have stopped over the last two weeks. 

Charania on July 29: "Sources tell me that talks between the Jazz and the Knicks around a Donovan Mitchell trade have stalled out. I'm told there hasn't been contact between the two sides in roughly the last two weeks."

Charania also added that two teams with interest are the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets. 

The Knicks were one of the most talked about teams for Mitchell, while another team was the Miami Heat. 

Ira Winderman of The South Florida Sun Sentinel on July 12: "Spoke to a Western Conference scout today here in Vegas about Donovan Mitchell. He said he has heard Heat have made interest clear. The long-time scout said he would move Herro in such a deal. (Robinson, picks likely also would have to go out.)"

