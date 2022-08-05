Here's The 2 Things Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Friday

On Friday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving sent out two tweets.

Irving is coming off another stellar season in the NBA where he averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest.

He is one of the best players in the NBA, and has been since he was drafted with the first overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Duke.

The Cleveland Cavaliers were where he began his career, and in the summer of 2014 he was joined by LeBron James.

Irving made the NBA Finals three times in a row during that span, and they won the 2016 NBA Championship over the Golden State Warriors.

In 2017, Irving was traded from the Cavs to the Boston Celtics where he spent two seasons.

After the Celtics, he signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019 (so did Kevin Durant).

Durant missed the first season due to injury, so the star duo has played together for each of the last two seasons.

Shockingly, they have only won just one playoff series in that time span.

This past season, they had been seen as a contender, but they instead got swept in the first-round of the playoffs by Jayson Tatum and the Celtics.

Over the offseason, there has been tons of speculation about the future of the roster.

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."