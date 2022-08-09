James Harden Tweeted 2 Photos On Monday

On Monday, James Harden sent out a tweet with two photos.

The 2018 MVP is currently on the Philadelphia 76ers after starting out his season with the Brooklyn Nets.

With Brooklyn, he was on a loaded roster that also featured Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

The blockbuster trade that sent Harden to Philadelphia also included three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons going to Brooklyn.

With the 76ers, Harden forms a dynamic duo with All-Star center Joel Embiid.

They played part of the regular season together, and finished as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

In the NBA Playoffs, they beat the Toronto Raptors in the first-round in six games, but lost to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in the second-round in six games.

Next season, they will likely be even better, because Embiid and Harden will have a full offseason and regular season together.

There is no question that the team has enough talent to compete for a title.

They are also coached by 2008 NBA Champion head coach Doc Rivers.

Prior to the Nets, Harden played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets.

He began his pro-career as the third overall pick out of Arizona State in the 2009 NBA Draft.

Ironically, the superstar guard started out as a bench player for three seasons with the Thunder.

He was traded to Houston before the 2012-13 season, and instantly became a superstar.

That season, he made his first All-Star Game, and he has been an All-Star in every season since (ten time All-Star).