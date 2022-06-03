Jayson Tatum's Viral Outfit Before Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are in California to face off with the Golden State Warriors for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are in San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night at the Chase Center.

Before the game, Tatum was seen walking into the arena wearing a unique outfit that is going viral on Twitter.

Tatum has been to the Conference Finals three times in his young career, but this is first time playing in the Finals.

He has started to gain the label as becoming one of the few true superstars in the NBA.

The Celtics beat the Miami Heat on the road in Game 7 to win the Eastern Conference on Sunday night in Florida.

As for the Warriors, they are back in the Finals for the sixth time in the last eight seasons (they've also won three titles in that span).

Prior to missing the postseason for two straight years, they had been to the Finals five times in a row.

