LOOK: Kevin Durant's Instagram Story On Monday

On Monday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant posted a photo to his Instagram story.

Kevin Durant's Instagram Story

Durant just finished up his second season playing for the Nets, and he averaged an impressive 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

He also shot nearly 52% from the field and over 38% from the three-point range.

The 6.4 assists per contest were also a career high.

While Durant had an excellent individual season and made his 12th All-Star Game, the team struggled.

The Nets finished the year as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, and they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in tournament to secure their spot.

No one thought before the season that the Nets would not be one of the top six seeds in the Eastern Conference.

Even worse, they got swept by the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.

Durant signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019, but he missed the first season due to injury.

In the two seasons that he has played in Brooklyn, they have only won just one playoff series (2021 against the Celtics).

This offseason, the former Texas star has been in a lot of rumors.

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

Durant is a two-time NBA Champion, and he also won the NBA MVP Award in 2014.