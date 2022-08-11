LOOK: 5x Pro-Bowl Wide Receiver Comments On Ja Morant's Instagram Post

On Wednesday, Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant made a post to Instagram on his 23rd birthday.

There were thousands of likes on the post, and one of the people who commented was five-time Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins.

DeAndre Hopkins' Comment

Hopkins is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, and he is currently on the Arizona Cardinals.

He has also played for the Houston Texans.

As for Morant, he is one of the true rising stars in the entire NBA.

He is coming off a season where he made the first All-Star Game of his career, and won his first playoff series.

The 2019 second overall pick averaged 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest.

The Grizzlies were the second seed in the Western Conference, and they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs in six games.

They lost to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the second-round in six games, but Morant got injured during Game 3.

He would end up missing the rest of the series, and the Grizzlies went 1-2 without him.



The team is very young, so this is a season that they can build off of going forward.

They are definitely a team to keep an eye for next season that could surprise a lot of people.

At 23, Morant is also far from the prime of his career, so he is only going to get better.