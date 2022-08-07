Skip to main content
Look At Chris Paul's Instagram Story On Saturday

Look At Chris Paul's Instagram Story On Saturday

Phoenix Suns superstar Chris Paul posted something to his Instagram story on Saturday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Saturday, Phoenix Suns superstar Chris Paul posted something to his Instagram story.

Chris Paul's Instagram Story 

Chris Paul's Instagram Story 

Paul and the Suns are coming off a fantastic regular season where they had the best record in the entire NBA.

They went 64-18, which was a franchise-record, and Paul averaged 14.7 points and 10.8 assists per game.

After going into the NBA Playoffs as the top seed, they beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the first-round in six games. 

However, they lost in the second-round to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. 

The Suns had a 2-0 lead in the series, but the Mavs won four of the next five games including a Game 7 on the road in Arizona.

It was a very tough way for them to end the season (getting blown out at home) after such a strong regular season.

Paul was traded to the Suns during the summer of 2020, and at that point the Suns had not been to the NBA Playoffs in a decade.

In his first season with the team, Paul led them all the way to the NBA Finals. 

Not only did it end their playoff drought, but it was the first time that Paul had ever been to the NBA Finals during his legendary career.

In addition to the Suns, he has played for the New Orleans Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder.

He is one of the best point guards of all-time, and will more than likely be a first ballot Hall of Famer. 

USATSI_18279274_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Look At Chris Paul's Instagram Story On Saturday

By Ben Stinar24 seconds ago
USATSI_18244315_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

VIRAL: James Harden Tweets A Photo On Sunday

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_18749778_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Look At Kevin Durant's Instagram Story On Sunday

By Ben Stinar32 minutes ago
USATSI_18150274_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Viral Footage Of Carmelo Anthony

By Ben Stinar41 minutes ago
USATSI_17966717_168388303_lowres
Betting

The 3 Favorites To Win The 2023 6th Man Of The Year Award

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18731715_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

WATCH: LeBron's Hilarious Instagram Story With His Wife

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18135549_168388303_lowres
News

There Was Big News About DeMar DeRozan Recently

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18749770_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Kevin Durant's VIRAL TWEET On Saturday Night

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_16545405_168388303_lowres
News

Russell Westbrook Tweeted Something On Saturday Night

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago