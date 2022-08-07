Look At Chris Paul's Instagram Story On Saturday

On Saturday, Phoenix Suns superstar Chris Paul posted something to his Instagram story.

Paul and the Suns are coming off a fantastic regular season where they had the best record in the entire NBA.

They went 64-18, which was a franchise-record, and Paul averaged 14.7 points and 10.8 assists per game.

After going into the NBA Playoffs as the top seed, they beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the first-round in six games.

However, they lost in the second-round to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

The Suns had a 2-0 lead in the series, but the Mavs won four of the next five games including a Game 7 on the road in Arizona.

It was a very tough way for them to end the season (getting blown out at home) after such a strong regular season.

Paul was traded to the Suns during the summer of 2020, and at that point the Suns had not been to the NBA Playoffs in a decade.

In his first season with the team, Paul led them all the way to the NBA Finals.

Not only did it end their playoff drought, but it was the first time that Paul had ever been to the NBA Finals during his legendary career.

In addition to the Suns, he has played for the New Orleans Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder.

He is one of the best point guards of all-time, and will more than likely be a first ballot Hall of Famer.