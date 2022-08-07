Look At Kevin Durant's Instagram Story On Sunday

On Sunday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant posted something to his Instagram story.

Kevin Durant's Instagram Story

The 12-time NBA All-Star just finished up his second season playing for the Nets.

He signed with the franchise in 2019 to pair up with Kyrie Irving, but he missed the first season due to injury.

This past season, he averaged 29.9 points per game on over 51% shooting from the field.

He also dished out a career-high 6.4 assists per contest.

However, the Nets were swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

In the two seasons that Durant has played in Brooklyn, they have won just one playoff series.

This offseason, has created more questions than answers for the Nets.

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

As of August 7, he is still on the Nets, but training camp does not begin until September, and the 2022-23 season does not begin until October.

A lot of things could transpire between now and then.

Even if the Nets were to trade Durant, they would get an enormous return, and they also have All-Stars Irving and Ben Simmons on the roster.

The franchise is still in a good spot, but they will have to determine how they want to move forward.

The former Texas star has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors.