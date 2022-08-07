Skip to main content
Look At Kevin Durant's Instagram Story On Sunday

Look At Kevin Durant's Instagram Story On Sunday

On Sunday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant posted something to his Instagram story. The 12-time NBA All-Star has played two seasons for the Nets, and also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Sunday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant posted something to his Instagram story. 

Kevin Durant's Instagram Story 

Kevin Durant's Instagram Story 

The 12-time NBA All-Star just finished up his second season playing for the Nets. 

He signed with the franchise in 2019 to pair up with Kyrie Irving, but he missed the first season due to injury.   

This past season, he averaged 29.9 points per game on over 51% shooting from the field. 

He also dished out a career-high 6.4 assists per contest.

However, the Nets were swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. 

In the two seasons that Durant has played in Brooklyn, they have won just one playoff series. 

This offseason, has created more questions than answers for the Nets. 

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

As of August 7, he is still on the Nets, but training camp does not begin until September, and the 2022-23 season does not begin until October.

A lot of things could transpire between now and then. 

Even if the Nets were to trade Durant, they would get an enormous return, and they also have All-Stars Irving and Ben Simmons on the roster.

The franchise is still in a good spot, but they will have to determine how they want to move forward. 

The former Texas star has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors.

USATSI_18749778_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Look At Kevin Durant's Instagram Story On Sunday

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
USATSI_18150274_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Viral Footage Of Carmelo Anthony

By Ben Stinar16 minutes ago
USATSI_17966717_168388303_lowres
Betting

The 3 Favorites To Win The 2023 6th Man Of The Year Award

By Ben Stinar59 minutes ago
USATSI_18731715_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

WATCH: LeBron's Hilarious Instagram Story With His Wife

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18135549_168388303_lowres
News

There Was Big News About DeMar DeRozan Recently

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18749770_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Kevin Durant's VIRAL TWEET On Saturday Night

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16545405_168388303_lowres
News

Russell Westbrook Tweeted Something On Saturday Night

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_11627530_168388303_lowres (1)
Rumors

Opinion: Save His Career? The Miami Heat Should Trade For This Former Duke Superstar

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17637417_168388303_lowres (1)
Rumors

TRADE? The Lakers Are Reportedly Interested In Knicks' Cam Reddish, But Would It Work?

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago