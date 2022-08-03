Skip to main content

LOOK: Carmelo Anthony's Instagram Story On Tuesday

Carmelo Anthony posted to his Instagram story on Tuesday. The ten-time NBA All-Star played for the Los Angeles Lakers this past season, and he has also played for the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Portland Trail Blazers.
On Tuesday, ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony posted a photo to his Instagram story. 

Anthony wrote in the picture: "Comfort Is A Drug. Once You Get Used To It, It Becomes Addicting. The Comfort Zone Is Where Dreams Go And Die."

Anthony is one of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA, but he is 38-years-old now, so he is more of a role player.  

This past season, was his first season playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, and he averaged a very solid 13.3 points per game on 37.5% shooting from the three-point range. 

While Anthony had a solid season, the Lakers really struggled as a team. 

They went just 33-49, and finished the season as the 11th seed in the Western Conference. 

Therefore, they missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament (the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans beat them out for the play-in spots). 

A team with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis and Anthony, had been expected to be competing for a title. 

As for Anthony, he is still a free agent on August 3, available to sign with any team in the league. 

He is in a position where he could help a lot of teams as a reserve. 

With his experience, he could provide value to a young team, or be a useful piece off the bench for a contender. 

He is likely a first ballot Hall of Famer, so it would be nice to see him join a team that could help him capture his first NBA Championship. 

