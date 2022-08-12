Skip to main content
LOOK: Chris Paul Posted Something To Instagram On Friday

On Friday, Phoenix Suns superstar Chris Paul posted something to Instagram. Paul has also played for the Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Hornets, Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder over his career.
Paul just finished up his second season playing for Phoenix, and they had the best record in the entire NBA during the regular season.  

The Suns went an incredible 64-18, and the 37-year-old averaged 14.7 points and 10.8 assists per game. 

Even at his age, he is one of the best guards in the entire NBA.  

The Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the first-round of the playoffs in six games, and the series was one of the more entertaining ones of the first-round.  

In the second-round, the Suns took a 2-0 lead on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, but they would then lost four of five games. 

Even more devastating, they were blown out in a Game 7 on their home floor in Phoenix, Arizona. 

The Mavs ended up losing in the Western Conference Finals to the Golden State Warriors in just five games.

The Warriors then beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals in six games.

In 2021, the Suns made it all the way to the NBA Finals. 

It was Paul's first career trip to the Finals, and it also helped the Suns break a postseason drought that had lasted for a decade.

The Suns have a very solid roster that also features Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges. 

They will more than likely be a contender next season. 

