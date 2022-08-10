Skip to main content
LOOK: DeAndre Hopkins Commented On Lonzo Ball's Instagram Post



Arizona Cardinals star DeAndre Hopkins commented on Lonzo Ball's most recent Instagram post. Ball is currently on the Chicago Bulls and has also played for the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers.
A few weeks ago, Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball made a post to Instagram for his daughter's birthday.

Ball captioned the post: "You’re growing up too fast!! Slow down for your dad 🙉 Happy Birthday Peanut I love you 💛🎉 #4️⃣

There were thousands of likes and hundreds of comments on his post. 

One of the people who left a comment was NFL superstar DeAndre Hopkins.

Hopkins is currently on the Arizona Cardinals, and he has also played for the Houston Texans.

He is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. 

As for Ball, he is 24-years-old, and a very solid NBA point guard.

He was the second overall pick out of UCLA in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers.

The first two seasons of his career were spent with Los Angeles, and he was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in the summer of 2019. 

After two seasons with New Orleans, he signed with the Chicago Bulls last summer.

The Bulls were one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference to start the year, but Ball only ended up playing in 35 games.

His season was cut short due to an injury. 

He averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

He's also an excellent defender and averaged 1.8 steals per game.

The Bulls ended up losing in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Milwaukee Bucks. 

