LOOK: Dwyane Wade Comments On LeBron's Instagram Post

Former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade commented on Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James' Instagram post.
Recently, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out an Instagram post that had millions of likes and thousands of comments. 

He was working on his basketball skills with his two sons at the Lakers' practice facility. 

One of the people that commented was NBA legend Dwyane Wade. 

Dwyane Wade's Comment On LeBron James' Instagram Post 

Wade and James will forever be linked, because of their time playing with the Miami Heat.  

James was drafted with the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, and played with the Cleveland Cavaliers for his entire career through the 2009-10 season.

That summer, he signed with the Heat, and teamed up with Chris Bosh and Wade.

The trio went to the NBA Finals four times in a row.  

In the first trip to the NBA Finals, they lost to the Dallas Mavericks, but they would then win the next two NBA Championships (the first two titles for James of his career). 

The next season, they lost to the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals, and James then returned to Cleveland that summer (2014). 

He would go to the NBA Finals four more times in a row (eight trips in a row), and win the 2016 NBA Championship.  

In the summer of 2018, James left the Cavs again, and this time joined the Lakers.

They missed the NBA Playoffs in the first season, but won the NBA Championship in the second (2020). 

In 2021, they lost in the first-round, and this past season they missed the playoffs. 

