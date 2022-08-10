Former New York Knicks Star Comments On Steph Curry's Instagram Post

On Tuesday, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry made a post to Instagram.

Curry wrote in the caption: "Legendary moments with the Doggfather himself!! Incredible day in the LBC w/ @snoopdogg and @currybrand… seeing the AMAZING artwork by @damionscottart for our newly renovated court in Snoop’s own hometown @bgclublb. How dope is that?! Couldn’t ask for a better collab in our ongoing mission to help serve our communities 🙌🏽💪🏽"

There are thousands of likes and comments on his post.

One of the people who commented was former NBA star Quentin Richardson.

Quentin Richardson's Comment.

Richardson played for the Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers over his career.

He averaged a career-high 17.2 points per contest in 2004 with the Clippers.

As for Curry and the Warriors, they are fresh off winning their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons.

They beat Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals in June, and Curry was named the Finals MVP.

The Warriors missed the NBA Playoffs in 2020 and 2021, but prior to the drought they had been to the Finals five times in a row and won three titles in that time span.

They are already one of the best dynasties in NBA history (and sports as a whole).

Curry turned 34-years-old during the season, and he averaged 25.5 points per game on 38% shooting from the three-point range.