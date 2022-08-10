LOOK: Ja Morant's AMAZING Tweet On His Birthday

On Wednesday, Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant is celebrating his 23rd birthday.

Earlier in the day, he posted something to Instagram about his car (ClutchPoints shared it on Twitter).

ClutchPoints: "Happy Birthday to Ja Morant who turns 23 years old today. Unfortunately it looks like his day is off to a rough start based on the condition of his car"

Morant quote tweeted the tweet.

Morant: "nah it's still going smooth i hopped in the other rolls today to feel presidential & IM ALIVE. the car replaceable appreciate the birthday shoutout tho more life .. #Blessed #Goddagreatest"

Morant was the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and he is one of the true rising stars in the NBA.

This season, he made his first All-Star Game, and he was also named a starter.

In addition, the Grizzlies were the second seed in the Western Conference.

They beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs, which was the first time Morant has won a playoff series.

In the second-round of the NBA Playoffs, the Grizzlies lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

Morant got injured at the end of Game 3, and he did not play in the final three games of the series.

The Warriors would go on to beat the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals, and the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

For the Grizzlies, it was a solid season that they can build off of, and they may be even better next year.