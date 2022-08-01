Skip to main content

LOOK: Jimmy Butler's Instagram Story On Monday

Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler posted several things to his Instagram story on Monday. The Heat lost in the Eastern Conference Finals this past season to the Boston Celtics.
On Monday, Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler made several posts to his Instagram story, and one of them can be seen in a screenshot below. 

Jimmy Butler's Instagram story 

Butler and the Heat are coming off a fantastic season where they were the first seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They beat the Atlanta Hawks in five games in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs, and they also knocked off the Philadelphia 76ers in the second-round in six games. 

In the Eastern Conference Finals they played an incredible series against the Boston Celtics, but they lost in Game 7. 

The Celtics would go on to play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, but they lost in six games. 

The title was the fourth in the last eight seasons for the Warriors.  

For the Heat, that was their second time in the Conference Finals in three seasons.

Butler left the 76ers in the summer of 2019 to sign with the Heat, and they have been one of the best teams in the NBA since. 

His first year with the team, they beat the Celtics in the Conference Finals to make the NBA Finals. 

However, they lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the bubble in Orlando, Florida. 

In 2021, they made the playoffs again, but got swept in the first-round by Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (who went on to win the NBA Championship that season). 

Butler and the Heat will more than likely be a contender once again this season. 

LOOK: Jimmy Butler's Instagram Story On Monday

