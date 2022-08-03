LOOK: Kyrie Irving Posted An Instagram Story On Wednesday

On Wednesday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving posted to his Instagram story.

Kyrie Irving's Instagram Story

Irving is coming off another excellent season where he averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

He played one season at Duke before becoming the first overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After several down seasons in Cleveland, LeBron James signed with the team in 2014.

Irving would play three more seasons for the Cavs, and they made the NBA Finals in all three seasons.

They lost the 2015 NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors, but in 2016 they won the NBA Championship against the Warriors.

After four games in the series, they had trailed 3-1, but they rallied back to win three in a row and complete the biggest comeback in NBA Finals history.

The following season they would lose to the Warriors again.

That summer, Irving then was traded to the Boston Celtics.

He would spend two seasons with Boston, before signing with the Nets in the summer of 2019.

With the Nets, he teamed up with Kevin Durant, but the pair has not done as well as everyone thought they could of.

This past season, they had been expected to be championship contender, but they got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by Jayson Tatum and the Celtics.

In the three seasons that Irving has played in Brooklyn they have won just one playoff series (2021 against the Celtics).

In addition, ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski reported that Durant requested a trade from the franchise on June 30.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."