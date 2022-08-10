LOOK: LeBron James Comments On Kyle Kuzma's Instagram Post

On Wednesday, Kyle Kuzma made a post to Instagram with video from a game he played at a Pro-Am in Utah.

Kuzma captioned his post: "Man that was fun last night Utah! Glad I could put on a show for you all! Until next time! ❤️🏀 @brandont824 @powderleague good looks!"

There are already lots of comments and likes on the post, and one of the people who commented was Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James (h/t Lakers Daily).

LeBron James' Comment.

James and Kuzma were teammates on the Lakers for three seasons.

In 2020, the Lakers won the NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.

Last summer, Kuzma was traded from the Lakers to the Washington Wizards in the deal that sent Russell Westbrook to Los Angeles.

Kuzma had a very solid season with the Wizards, he averaged 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest.

The rebounds and assists were both career-highs.

At 27-years-old, Kuzma is entering the prime of his career, and he has the potential to be an All-Star at some point.

The Wizards were the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference, so they missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament.

As for the Lakers, James had a great season averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest.

However, they were just 33-49, so they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

Therefore, they missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament.