Skip to main content
LOOK: LeBron James Comments On Kyle Kuzma's Instagram Post

LOOK: LeBron James Comments On Kyle Kuzma's Instagram Post

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James commented on Kyle Kuzma's Instagram post. Kuzma was traded from the Lakers to the Washington Wizards last summer.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Wednesday, Kyle Kuzma made a post to Instagram with video from a game he played at a Pro-Am in Utah. 

Kuzma captioned his post: "Man that was fun last night Utah! Glad I could put on a show for you all! Until next time! ❤️🏀 @brandont824 @powderleague good looks!"

There are already lots of comments and likes on the post, and one of the people who commented was Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James (h/t Lakers Daily).  

LeBron James' Comment. 

LeBron James' Comment. 

James and Kuzma were teammates on the Lakers for three seasons.  

In 2020, the Lakers won the NBA Championship over the Miami Heat. 

Last summer, Kuzma was traded from the Lakers to the Washington Wizards in the deal that sent Russell Westbrook to Los Angeles.

Kuzma had a very solid season with the Wizards, he averaged 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. 

The rebounds and assists were both career-highs. 

At 27-years-old, Kuzma is entering the prime of his career, and he has the potential to be an All-Star at some point. 

The Wizards were the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference, so they missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament. 

As for the Lakers, James had a great season averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest.

However, they were just 33-49, so they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference. 

Therefore, they missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament. 

USATSI_15334935_168388303_lowres (1)
Lifestyle

LOOK: LeBron James Comments On Kyle Kuzma's Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_17381810_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Donavan Mitchell Comments On Kyle Kuzma's Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18255746_168388303_lowres (1)
Rumors

Opinion: The 76ers Should Sign This 2x All-Defensive Team Player

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18129027_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Famous Rapper Comments On Anthony Edwards' Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17523656_168388303_lowres
News

Memphis Grizzlies Sign Dakota Mathias

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_13913373_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Kyrie Irving Made A Post To Instagram On Wednesday

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_15511549_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Kevin Durant Reportedly Sees This Team As A "Desired Landing Spot"

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17317321_168388303_lowres (1)
Lifestyle

Dennis Schröder Comments On LeBron James' Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17462289_168388303_lowres (2)
News

2022-23 NBA Season: Two-Way Contracts And Training Camp Invites Tracker

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago