LOOK: LeBron James Quote Tweets An Awesome Photo

On Sunday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James quote tweeted a photo. James is entering his 20th season in the NBA next year, and he has also played for the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.
On Sunday, August 7, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James quote tweeted a photo.  

The LeBron James Family Foundation tweeted: "Good morning, I Promise families & fans… it’s RACE DAY! @Chris_Buescher's No. 17 hits the track today at @MISpeedway at 3pm! #WeAreFamily"  

They also tweeted out a photo of the car that Chris Buescher would be driving, which was dressed up with the The LeBron James Family Foundation logo and I PROMISE logo. 

James wrote in the quote tweet: "Best of luck to our friend @Chris_Buescher and the # 17 car out on the track today!! #WeAreFamily"

Last month, Front Office Sports explained the relationship.  

Front Office Sports: "LeBron NASCAR At August's race in Michigan, Chris Buescher’s No. 17 Ford will feature the LeBron James Family Foundation and the I PROMISE program. James is a minority owner in Fenway Sports Group, a parent company of RFK Racing"

The LeBron James Family Foundation also sent out a tweet last month about what would be going on. 

The LeBron James Family Foundation: "Akron, we're heading to @MISpeedway with @RFKracing ! To see our Foundation represented alongside one of the most iconic racing teams in @NASCAR shows our kids from Akron that anything is possible and nothing is out of reach for them."

James has done a lot of incredible things off the court, and in 2018 the I PROMISE School opened in Akron, Ohio.  

The four-time NBA Champion is entering his 20th season in the NBA, and fifth playing for the Lakers. 

He has also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat. 

