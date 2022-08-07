LOOK: LeBron James Quote Tweets An Awesome Photo

On Sunday, August 7, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James quote tweeted a photo.

The LeBron James Family Foundation tweeted: "Good morning, I Promise families & fans… it’s RACE DAY! @Chris_Buescher's No. 17 hits the track today at @MISpeedway at 3pm! #WeAreFamily"

They also tweeted out a photo of the car that Chris Buescher would be driving, which was dressed up with the The LeBron James Family Foundation logo and I PROMISE logo.

James wrote in the quote tweet: "Best of luck to our friend @Chris_Buescher and the # 17 car out on the track today!! #WeAreFamily"

Last month, Front Office Sports explained the relationship.

Front Office Sports: "LeBron NASCAR At August's race in Michigan, Chris Buescher’s No. 17 Ford will feature the LeBron James Family Foundation and the I PROMISE program. James is a minority owner in Fenway Sports Group, a parent company of RFK Racing"

The LeBron James Family Foundation also sent out a tweet last month about what would be going on.

The LeBron James Family Foundation: "Akron, we're heading to @MISpeedway with @RFKracing ! To see our Foundation represented alongside one of the most iconic racing teams in @NASCAR shows our kids from Akron that anything is possible and nothing is out of reach for them."

James has done a lot of incredible things off the court, and in 2018 the I PROMISE School opened in Akron, Ohio.

The four-time NBA Champion is entering his 20th season in the NBA, and fifth playing for the Lakers.

He has also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.