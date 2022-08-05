LOOK: LeBron's Viral Instagram Post

LeBron James made a post to Instagram recently that has gone viral with nearly two million likes.

James is entering his fifth season the Los Angeles Lakers next season, and during the year he will turn 38-years-old.

At 37, he was still one of the top-ten players in the world last season, and averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest.

However, the Lakers struggled, and did not have a good season at all.

They went just 33-49, which had them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

Therefore, they missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament.

James signed with the Lakers in the summer of 2018, and the franchise also missed the playoffs that season as well.

The season after they rebounded in a big way when they won the 2020 NBA Championship over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat and in the NBA's bubble in Orlando, Florida.

Before the Lakers, James played for the Cleveland Cavaliers (two times) and the Heat.

He began his career with Cleveland, and then signed with Miami in the summer of 2010.

With the Heat, he won the first two NBA Championships of his career.

Then, in the summer of 2014, he returned to Cleveland where he would win the 2016 NBA Championship.

He made the NBA Finals eight times in a row from his tenure with the Heat all the way through his second tenure with the Cavs.