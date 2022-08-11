LOOK: Pascal Siakam Tweets 4 Photos

Recently, Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam sent out a tweet with four photos.

Siakam: "If pain makes you stronger then I’m hercules with the strength" #humblehustle #doingitforyou"

Siakam and the Raptors had a very solid season where they were the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

The NBA Champion also averaged a very impressive 22.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest.

They had not been seen as a contender before the season, and they lost six-time NBA All-Star Kyle Lowry in 2021 free agency to the Miami Heat.

Yet, they finished with a better record than the Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls.

In the first-round of the NBA Playoffs, they lost to Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in six games.

However, they put up a tremendous fight.

The roster is loaded with young talent, and an excellent head coach in Nick Nurse.

In 2019, the Raptors had All-Star Kawhi Leonard for one season, and they won the NBA Championship over Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Siakam averaged 16.9 points per game that season, and he won the NBA's Most Improved Player Award.

The following season he broke out into a star, and made the first All-Star Game appearance of his career.

In 2020, he averaged a very impressive 22.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest.

The Raptors are definitely a team to keep an eye on next season as they will look to build off of their solid season this past year.