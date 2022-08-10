Steph Curry's Latest Instagram Post With Snoop Dogg

On Tuesday, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry made a post to Instagram with Snoop Dogg.

Curry wrote in the caption: "Legendary moments with the Doggfather himself!! Incredible day in the LBC w/ @snoopdogg and @currybrand… seeing the AMAZING artwork by @damionscottart for our newly renovated court in Snoop’s own hometown @bgclublb. How dope is that?! Couldn’t ask for a better collab in our ongoing mission to help serve our communities 🙌🏽💪🏽"

Curry and the Warriors are coming off winning the NBA Championship this past season over Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

The 34-year-old averaged 25.5 points per game on 38% shooting from three-point range during the regular season, and he also won his first career NBA Finals MVP Award.

He was also the MVP of the All-Star Game and the Western Conference Finals.

The title for the Warriors was their fourth in the last eight seasons.

In 2020 and 2021 they had missed the NBA Playoffs, but prior to the drought they had been to the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three titles during that time span.

They already one of the best dynasties in the history of the NBA (and sports as a whole).

At Curry's age, he still appears to be in fantastic shape and is one of the five best players in the world.

They also have tons of young talent on the roster, and Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are both just 32-years-old.

More than likely, they will be competing for titles for several more years.