LeBron James Viral Instagram Post On Wednesday

The NBA Finals are going on between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, but on Wednesday an Instagram post from Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James went viral.
James was shooting hoops with his two boys, which was a really cool thing for him to share.
The four-time NBA Champion had another fantastic season, but the Lakers finished the year as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
Therefore, they missed the play-in tournament and the NBA Playoffs.
Before the season, they had been seen as a team who could win an NBA Championship.
The Celtics have a 2-1 lead in the series, and Game 4 is on Friday night back in Boston.
