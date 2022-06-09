LeBron James Viral Instagram Post On Wednesday

Skip to main content
On Wednesday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James posted a video on Instagram that has gone viral. 

James was shooting hoops with his two boys, which was a really cool thing for him to share. 

The four-time NBA Champion had another fantastic season, but the Lakers finished the year as the 11th seed in the Western Conference. 

Therefore, they missed the play-in tournament and the NBA Playoffs. 

Before the season, they had been seen as a team who could win an NBA Championship. 

The NBA Finals are currently going on between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors. 

The Celtics have a 2-1 lead in the series, and Game 4 is on Friday night back in Boston. 

