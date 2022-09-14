Skip to main content
Odell Beckham Jr.'s Hilarious Comment On Kyle Kuzma's Viral Outfit

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Hilarious Comment On Kyle Kuzma's Viral Outfit

On Wednesday, Odell Beckham Jr. commented on Kyle Kuzma's Instagram post. Kuzma is going into his sixth season in the NBA, and he has played for the Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers. Beckham Jr. is a free agent and has played for the Los Angeles Rams, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Kyle Kuzma is one of the most notable players in the NBA.

He has over one million followers on Twitter and nearly five million followers on Instagram.

While he has never been an All-Star, he is a very talented scorer who helped the Los Angeles Lakers win the 2020 NBA Championship.

His outfit for New York Fashion Week has been all over social media over the last 24 hours.

Thousands of people have been commenting on Twitter and Instagram about whether they like or dislike the unique style choice. 

On Thursday, the 27-year-old forward also made posts of his own to Twitter and Instagram with photos of the outfit. 

Kuzma wrote in the caption of his Instagram post with two photos: "Very much a iconic moment for our brand @puma@juneambrose sis you absolutely did your thing. Oooooooooffff"

There are already tons of comments on his post, and one of the people who left a comment is Super Bowl Champion Odell Beckham Jr.  

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Comment On Kyle Kuzma's Instagram Post. 

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Comment On Kyle Kuzma's Instagram Post. 

Beckham Jr. wrote: "Sith lordddd!!!! 😂😂 the last boss off Star Wars loookin ahhh ninnnn"

His comment has over 1,400 likes in just four hours, so fans are amused.

The three-time Pro Bowler is a free agent after getting injured in the Super Bowl last season. 

He has played for the Los Angeles Rams, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants over eight seasons in the NFL.

As for Kuzma, he is entering his sixth season in the NBA.

This will be his second season playing for the Washington Wizards after getting traded from the Lakers in the summer of 2021.

USATSI_19006032_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Hilarious Comment On Kyle Kuzma's Viral Outfit

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17375748_168388303_lowres
News

New York Knicks Not Showing Interest In Three Former All-Stars

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_10126605_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: Why Haven't The Los Angeles Lakers Signed This Former 9th Overall Pick?

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17328364_168388303_lowres
News

Update On Potential Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley Trades

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17700011_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: New York Knicks To Sign Former Grizzlies, Rockets And Kings Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17462289_168388303_lowres (2)
News

2022-23 NBA Season: Two-Way Contracts And Training Camp Invites Tracker

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18281918_168388303_lowres
News

Luka Doncic Named Top Talent To Build Around In NBA Executives Poll

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_15510299_168388303_lowres
News

Donovan Mitchell Reveals The Team He Thought He Was Going To Get Traded Too

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17127028_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Donovan Mitchell Reveals How He Found Out He Got Traded

By Ben Stinar