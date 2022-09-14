Odell Beckham Jr.'s Hilarious Comment On Kyle Kuzma's Viral Outfit

Kyle Kuzma is one of the most notable players in the NBA.

He has over one million followers on Twitter and nearly five million followers on Instagram.

While he has never been an All-Star, he is a very talented scorer who helped the Los Angeles Lakers win the 2020 NBA Championship.

His outfit for New York Fashion Week has been all over social media over the last 24 hours.

Thousands of people have been commenting on Twitter and Instagram about whether they like or dislike the unique style choice.

On Thursday, the 27-year-old forward also made posts of his own to Twitter and Instagram with photos of the outfit.

Kuzma wrote in the caption of his Instagram post with two photos: "Very much a iconic moment for our brand @puma … @juneambrose sis you absolutely did your thing. Oooooooooffff"

There are already tons of comments on his post, and one of the people who left a comment is Super Bowl Champion Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Comment On Kyle Kuzma's Instagram Post.

Beckham Jr. wrote: "Sith lordddd!!!! 😂😂 the last boss off Star Wars loookin ahhh ninnnn"

His comment has over 1,400 likes in just four hours, so fans are amused.

The three-time Pro Bowler is a free agent after getting injured in the Super Bowl last season.

He has played for the Los Angeles Rams, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants over eight seasons in the NFL.

As for Kuzma, he is entering his sixth season in the NBA.

This will be his second season playing for the Washington Wizards after getting traded from the Lakers in the summer of 2021.