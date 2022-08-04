Skip to main content

Here's What Kendrick Nunn Tweeted On Wednesday

Kendrick Nunn sent out a tweet on Wednesday. The 27-year-old guard played for the Miami Heat to begin his NBA career, and he is now on the Los Angeles Lakers.
On Wednesday, Los Angeles Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn celebrated his 27th birthday.

Nunn also sent out a tweet himself.

Nunn: "Thank you all for the birthday wishes!!"

After playing his college basketball for Oakland and Illinois, Nunn did not get drafted in 2018. 

He played in 49 G League games for the Santa Cruz Warriors and averaged 19.3 points per game.

The following season he joined the Miami Heat, and had an excellent rookie season in the NBA averaging 15.3 points per contest in 67 games.

The Heat also made the NBA Finals, but they lost to LeBron James and the Lakers. 

In his sophomore season, he had another solid year averaging 14.6 points per game for the Heat. 

This past season, he was a member of the Lakers, but did not play in a game due to injury.

The Lakers had a challenging season that saw them go just 33-49, which had them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

They missed the NBA Playoffs, and the play-in tournament (the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs beat them out for the final two spots). 

A team with James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis had been expected to do a lot more than miss the postseason.

Nunn missing the entire season was a huge blow, because they could have used him on the floor as a scorer and facilitator.

In 123 career regular season games he has averages of 15.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest.

