Viral Video Of LeBron James On Monday

On Monday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James posted a video to his Instagram story, and the video was shared on Twitter by Overtime.

James just finished up his 19th season in the NBA averaging a very impressive 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest.

Even at 37-years-old, he is still one of the best players in the entire league.

However, the Lakers were not a good team last season, and they went just 33-49.

Therefore, they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference and missed the NBA Playoffs and play-in tournament.

The New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs beat them out for the two play-in spots.

Next season will be the fifth year that James has played for the Lakers, and his tenure there has been all over the place from a winning standpoint.

In the first season, they missed the NBA Playoffs, but in 2020 they beat the Miami Heat to win the NBA Championship.

That was the first title for the franchise since 2010 when they had Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol.

Furthermore, they then lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Phoenix Suns in 2021 and missed the playoffs this past season.

Right now, they have a roster that is old but has Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis to help out James.

Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game last season in his first year with the Lakers.

Yet, their chemistry on the floor did not appear to be strong.