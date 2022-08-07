WATCH: LeBron's Hilarious Instagram Story With His Wife
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James posted a hilarious Instagram story with his wife. James is entering his 20th season in the NBA next year, and he has also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers (twice) and the Miami Heat.
On Saturday, LeBron James posted a hilarious Instagram story with his wife Savannah.
The story was shared on Twitter by NBA Memes.
James is coming off his 19th season in the NBA where he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest.