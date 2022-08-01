WATCH: Viral Video Of LeBron James And Draymond Green

Recently, a video of Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green and Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James is going viral on social media.

The video was originally shared by TikTok user city_carspotter, and reposted to Twitter by Overtime.

James and Green have played each other four different times in the NBA Finals when James was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Warriors went 3-1 in those battles, but James and the Cavs won the 2016 NBA Championship over the Warriors.

That championship was the biggest comeback in the history of the Finals as they came back from down 3-1 to win three straight games.

In the summer of 2018, James left Cleveland (for the second time) and signed with the Lakers.

During his first season with the franchise they missed the NBA Playoffs, but the following season they beat Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat for the NBA Championship.

In 2021 they lost to the Phoenix Suns in the first-round, and this past season they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference and missed the playoffs.

They went just 33-49, which was a major disappointment considering they have James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis on the roster.

As for Green and the Warriors, they missed the playoffs in 2020 and 2021, but ended the drought this past season.

Not only did they return to the postseason, but they beat the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons.