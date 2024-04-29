Los Angeles Lakers And Denver Nuggets Injury Reports
UPDATE: Reggie Jackson, Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Jarred Vanderbilt are available.
UPDATE: Jamal Murray is available.
On Monday evening, the Denver Nuggets will host the Los Angeles Lakers in California for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 6:30 Eastern Time).
The Lakers have ruled out Cam Reddish and Jalen Hood-Schifino.
Anthony Davis and LeBron James are both probable, while Jarred Vanderbilt is listed as questionable.
Meanwhile, the Nuggets will remain without Vlatko Cancar.
Reggie Jackson is probable, while Jamal Murray is questionable.
The Nuggets have a 3-1 lead in the series, so they can advance to the second round with a victory.
That said, the Lakers were able to avoid elimination in Game 4 when they won by a score of 119-108 (at home).
Anthony Davis was incredible and finished with 25 points, 23 rebounds, six assists and one block while shooting 11/17 from the field in 42 minutes of playing time.
The victory also snapped an 11-game losing streak the Lakers had against the Nuggets.
Despite the loss, two-time MVP Nikola Jokic was sensational with 33 points, 14 rebounds, 14 assists, one steal and one block while shooting 10/20 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 41 minutes.
The Lakers had a 47-35 record and are the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
As for the Nuggets, they are the second seed and had a 57-25 record.
Whoever wins the series will face off against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves (who swept the Phoenix Suns) in the second round.