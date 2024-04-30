BREAKING: Jamal Murray's Final Status For Lakers-Nuggets Game
On Monday evening, the Denver Nuggets will host the Los Angeles Lakers in Colorado for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Nuggets will have one of their best players in the starting lineup, as Jamal Murray has been upgraded to available.
Via The Denver Nuggets: "Injury Update:
AVAILABLE:
Jamal Murray (Left Calf Strain)"
Murray had an excellent regular season with averages of 21.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 42.5% from the three-point range in 59 games.
The Nuggets are the second seed in the Western Conference and had a 57-25 record.
They currently have a 3-1 lead over the Lakers, so a victory on Monday would end the series.
Most recently, the Nuggets lost to the Lakers (in Los Angeles) by a score 119-108.
Murray finished with 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and one block while shooting 9/23 from the field and 0/4 from the three-point range in 39 mintues of playing time.
LeBron James led the Lakers with 30 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block while shooting 14/23 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 39 minutes.
If the Lakers are able to avoid elimination, Game 6 of the series will be on Thursday evening in Los Angeles.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the second round and face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves (who swept the Phoenix Suns).