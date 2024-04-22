Los Angeles Lakers And Denver Nuggets Injury Reports
UPDATE: LeBron James and Anthony Davis are available (h/t Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation).
On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets will face off at Ball Arena in Colorado for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
The Nuggets won Game 1 by a score of 114-103, and two-time MVP Nikola Jokic led the way with 32 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and two steals while shooting 15/23 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
For Game 2, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Lakers have ruled out Jalen Hood-Schifino, Cam Reddish, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood (all four also missed Game 1).
Superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both probable, so they should be available.
Meanwhile, the Nuggets will be without Vlatko Cancar and everyone else on the roster is available for the game.
The Lakers had a strong start to Game 1, but fell apart in the second half and were never able to recover.
All-Star forward Anthony Davis led the team with 32 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and four blocks while shooting 12/23 from the field and 0/4 from the three-point range in 44 minutes.
In addition to Jokic's dominance, all five starters for the Nuggets scored in double-digits.
The Nuggets are coming off a year where they swept the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals.
They have also won each of the team's previous nine matchups.
Game 3 of the series will be on Thursday evening (in Los Angeles, California).