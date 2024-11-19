Luka Doncic's Injury Status For Pelicans-Mavs Game
On Tuesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will host the New Orleans Pelicans in Texas.
For the game, the Mavs could be without their best player, as Luka Doncic is on the injury report.
The superstar forward also missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com: "Luka Dončič is questionable to play against the New Orleans Pelicans with a right knee contusion.
Dončič was on the court at Tuesday’s shootaround at the American Airlines Center."
Doncic is averaging 28.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 32.1% from the three-point range in his first 13 games.
The Mavs are 7-7 in their first 14 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak after most recently beating the OKC Thunder by a score of 121-119.
Following their showdown with the Pelicans, the Mavs will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit Russell Westbrook and the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.
As for the Pelicans, they are the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 4-10 record in their first 14 games.
They most recently lost to the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 104-99.
Following Dallas, the Pelicans will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they visit Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.