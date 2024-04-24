Miami Heat And Boston Celtics Injury Reports
UPDATE: Nikola Jovic is available.
On Wednesday evening, the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will play Game 2 of their first-round playoff series in Massachusetts.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Heat have ruled out Jimmy Butler, Josh Richardson and Terry Rozier.
Nikola Jovic is probable, while Haywood Highsmith, Kevin Love and Duncan Robinson are all available.
As for the Celtics, they will remain without Luke Kornet, who also missed Game 1.
The Celtics dominated in Game 1 and won by a score of 114-91.
All-Star forward Jayson Tatum led the way with 23 points, ten rebounds, ten assists and two steals while shooting 7/18 from the field and 1/8 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
Playing without their best player (Jimmy Butler) will be tough, and the Heat were led (in Game 1) by All-Star center Bam Adebayo, who finished with 24 points, six rebounds and three assists while shooting 10/18 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
On the road, the Heat are 24-18 in 42 games, while the Celtics have gone 38-4 in 42 games at home.
Last season, the Celtics lost to the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals (in seven games).
The Heat then lost to the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals.
Both teams have made deep playoff runs in recent years, but the Heat last won a title in 2013, while the Celtics won in 2008.