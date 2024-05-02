Milwaukee Bucks And Indiana Pacers Injury Reports For Game 6
UPDATE: Patrick Beverley, Khris Middleton and Damian Lillard are available, while Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out.
UPDATE: Tyrese Haliburton is available.
On Thursday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers will face off in Indianapolis for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).
The Bucks have listed Khris Middleton and Patrick Beverley as probable.
Damian Lillard is questionable, while Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful.
Meanwhile, the Pacers have ruled out Bennedict Mathurin, while All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton is questionable.
The Pacers have a 3-2 lead in the series, so they can advance to the second round with a victory on Thursday.
Most recently, the Bucks won Game 5 by a score of 115-92.
2021 NBA Champion Khris Middleton led the way with 29 points, 12 rebounds and five assists while shooting 9/20 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
The Pacers are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season when they still had Domantas Sabonis on the roster.
As for the Bucks, they are coming off a season where they lost to the Miami Heat in the first round (in five games).
If the Bucks are able to win, Game 7 of the series would be on Saturday evening in Milwaukee.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the second round and face off against either the Philadelphia 76ers or the New York Knicks.
The Knicks have a 3-2 lead in the series with Game 6 on Thursday evening at Wells Fargo Center.