Milwaukee Bucks Star Doesn't Practice Before Game 3
On Friday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will face off against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, they could be without Khris Middleton, as the 2021 NBA Champion missed Thursday's practice.
Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic: "Bucks coach Doc Rivers told reporters that Khris Middleton (right ankle sprain) did not practice today.
He sprained his ankle in the 1st quarter and then played 36 minutes.
Asked if there was concern about him being able to play in Game 3, Rivers said, "Yeah, there's a little."
Middleton finished Game 2 with 15 points, five rebounds and six assists while shooting 6/14 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
The Bucks lost by a score of 125-108.
They have also been without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo for each of the first two games.
Middleton finished the regular season with averages of 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest while shooting 49.3% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 55 games.
The Bucks finished as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-33 record.
Currently, the series is tied at 1-1.
As for the Pacers, they were led by Pascal Siakam (in Game 2), who finished with 37 points, 11 rebounds and six assists while shooting 16/23 from the field and 3/4 from the three-point range in 37 mintues of playing time.
Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday evening (also in Indiana).