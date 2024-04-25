Mitchell Robinson's Current Injury Status For Knicks-76ers Game
UPDATE: Mitchell Robinson is available (h/t SNY's Knicks Videos).
On Thursday evening, the New York Knicks will face off against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Knicks could be without one of their best players, as Mitchell Robinson is on the injury report.
Via Underdog NBA: "Mitchell Robinson (injury management) listed questionable for Thursday."
The Knicks won Game 2 by a score of 104-101 (they have a 2-0 lead).
Robinson had one point, four rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes of playing time.
Robinson only played in 31 regular season games, but averaged 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field.
He is in his sixth season in the league (all with New York).
The Knicks are the second seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 50-32 record.
They are coming off a season where they lost to the Miami Heat in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
As for the 76ers, they were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
In Game 2, they were led by All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey, who finished with 35 points, nine rebounds and ten assists while shooting 12/22 from the field and 5/11 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.
Last season, the 76ers lost to the Boston Celtics in the second round (in seven games).
Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday afternoon.