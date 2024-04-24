New Orleans Pelicans And OKC Thunder Injury Reports
On Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder will face off in Oklahoma for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Pelicans have ruled out Zion Williamson, while Cody Zeller is listed as available.
Meanwhile, the Thunder are fully healthy and have no one on their injury report.
Game 1 was very close, but the Thunder were able to win (also at home) by a score of 94-92.
All-Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 28 points, six rebounds and four assists while shooting 11/24 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
Despite playing without Williamson, the Pelicans have a talented roster and Trey Murphy III led the team with 21 points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocks while shooting 8/18 from the field and 5/12 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.
On the road, the Pelicans are 28-15 in 43 games, while the Thunder have gone 34-8 in the 42 games they have played at home in Oklahoma City.
The Thunder are the first seed in the Western Conference and had a 57-25 record.
As for the Pelicans, they are the eighth seed and finished with a 49-33 record (they beat the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament).
Last season, the Pelicans and Thunder missed the NBA playoffs after both losing in the play-in tournament.