New York Knicks Announce Significant Injury Update On Jalen Brunson
On Sunday, the New York Knicks had their season come to an end when they lost to the Indiana Pacers by a score of 130-109 (at home) in Game 7 of the second-round.
During the game, All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson suffered an injury and did not return.
He finished the game with 17 points and nine assists while shooting 6/17 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
On Wednesday, the Knicks have announced a significant update on Brunson.
Via New York Knicks PR: "Jalen Brunson underwent successful surgery on his left hand. He will be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks."
Brunson is coming off the best regular season of his career where he averaged 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 77 games.
The Knicks were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round (in six games) before losing to Indiana.
It's fair to point out that the Knicks dealt with injuries to key players such as Mitchell Robinson, Julius Randle, OG Anunoby and Bojan Bogdanovic during the series.
Brunson was the 33rd pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Villanova.
Before joining the Knicks in 2022, he had spent the first four seasons of his career playing for the Dallas Mavericks.
He has proven to be one of the best offseason additions in Knicks history.