New York Knicks And Philadelphia 76ers Injury Reports
UPDATE: Mitchell Robinson is available (h/t FantasyLabs NBA).
UPDATE: De'Anthony Melton is available (h/t Underdog NBA).
UPDATE: Joel Embiid is available.
On Thursday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will host the New York Knicks at the Wells Fargo Center for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).
The Knicks have ruled out Julius Randle, while Mitchell Robinson is listed as questionable.
As for the 76ers, Robert Covington has been ruled out, while 2023 MVP Joel Embiid and De'Anthony Melton are both questionable.
The Knicks won Game 2 by a score of 104-101, so they have a 2-0 lead in the series.
Jalen Brunson led the way with 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists while shooting 8/29 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Josh Hart also had a productive game with 21 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 7/16 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range in 48 minutes of playing time.
Meanwhile, the 76ers were led by Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in Game 2.
The All-Star duo combined for 69 points, 19 rebounds, 16 assists and one block while shooting 24/51 from the field and 7/20 from the three-point range.
Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday afternoon (also at the Wells Fargo Center).
Last season, the 76ers lost to the Boston Celtics in the second round (in seven games).
The Knicks lost to the Miami Heat (also in the second round) in six games.