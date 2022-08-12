Former Dallas Mavericks 1st Round Pick Is Still A Free Agent

Justin Anderson, who has played for the Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers is still a free agent on August 12.

Any team in the league can sign the 28-year-old.

Anderson played in 16 games last season for the Pacers and Cavaliers, and averaged a solid 6.4 points, 2.9 rebonds and 2.1 assists per contest.

His career-high in points per game (7.1 PPG) came in 2017 when he played for the Mavs and 76ers.

Anderson was the 21st overall pick out of Virginia in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Mavs.

He has been a role player over the six seasons that he has been in the NBA, and has never averaged more than 19.8 minutes of playing time per contest.

That being said, a lot of teams could use a player him.

He knows his role, and is a solid option to bring off the bench who can also provide good defense.

In 22 games in the G League this past season, he averaged an outstanding 27.8 points per contest.

Anderson obviously will not get that kind of production in the NBA, but it shows what he is capable of on the court.

A lot of players that are on the fringe of making the NBA can be stars overseas or in the G League.

For Anderson, he has carved out a role as a solid player in the NBA, and he is a name to keep an eye on as the season gets closer.