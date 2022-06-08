LeBron James Broke The Internet With What He Said

On a recent episode of HBO's The Shop, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said that if he had to choose playing with the Golden State Warriors or the Boston Celtics, he would choose the Warriors. James has also played for the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers in addition to the Lakers.

The NBA Finals are going on between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, and the series is currently tied up at 1-1.

Recently, Los Angeles star LeBron James was speaking on his show (HBO's The Shop) and his comments have gone viral on Twitter.

James was asked about who he would rather play for; the Celtics or the Warriors.

The four-time NBA Champion said he would pick playing for the Warriors.

James has had many battles with the Warriors in the Finals when he was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

They played each other four straight times in the Finals, and the Cavs went just 1-3 in those four series.

In 2016, they won and finished the greatest comeback in Finals history when they overcame a 3-1 deficit in the series.

James has also played for the Miami Heat in addition to the Lakers and Cavs.

