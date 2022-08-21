Skip to main content
Former OKC Thunder Star Is A Free Agent

Former OKC Thunder Star Is A Free Agent

On August 20, Andre Roberson still remains a free agent. The NBA veteran played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Brooklyn Nets over his career.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On August 20, Andre Roberson still remains a free agent available for any team in the NBA to sign. 

The 30-year-old was the 26th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, and he has played in 307 regular season games and 26 playoff games. 

The majority of his career was spent with the Oklahoma City Thunder where he played for his first six seasons. 

With the Thunder, he played in 302 regular season games and started in 269 of them.

He never was a good scorer (career-high 6.6 points per game), but he was a very solid role player and excellent defender.

In 2017, he made the All-Defensive team. 

He was also a key member of some really good teams that the Thunder had. 

For the first three seasons of his career, he played with the All-Star duo of Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant. 

The following season, he played with Westbrook (who won the 2017 NBA MVP) and Victor Oladipo. 

Following that season, he played with Westbrook, All-Star Paul George and ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony. 

He last played for the Thunder during the 2019-20 season. 

In 2020-21, he briefly played for the Brooklyn Nets (five games), and that is the last time that he played in the NBA. 

Overall, he had a very solid career for the Thunder, and was definitely a reason for some of the success that they had. 

Right now, he is still someone to keep an eye on. 

He is a veteran known for good defense, and could still help out contending teams off the bench. 

USATSI_9873438_168388303_lowres
News

Former OKC Thunder Star Is A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_11915872_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Austin Rivers Tweeted Something

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17838990_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Ja Morant Tweeted Something On Saturday Night

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18142925_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Patrick Beverley Posted Something To Instagram

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_11552299_168388303_lowres
News

2018 First-Round Pick Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_11580994_168388303_lowres
News

7th Overall Pick In The 2015 NBA Draft Is A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_9003657_168388303_lowres
News

4th Overall Pick In The 2012 NBA Draft Is A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17284233_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Kevin Durant Just Sent Out Tweet That Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17028209_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Jimmy Butler's Instagram Story On Saturday

By Ben Stinar